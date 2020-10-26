Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Latest News: The high-voltage political campaign for 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar came to an end on Monday. These constituencies spread over 16 districts will go to polls in the first phase of elections on October 28 and 31,000 polling station have been set up. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Crime Reduced in State, Says Nitish Kumar in Muzaffarpur Rally

Leading the NDA charge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew down to address as many as three rallies where he urged the voters to vote Chief Minister Nitish Kumar back to power.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, whose party is also fighting the elections in alliance with Lalu Prasad's RJD and three Left parties, also chipped in with two rallies.

To win the hearts of voters, several big leaders, including BJP national president JP Nadda, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan held election rallies today, in favour of their party and allies candidates.

As per the Election Commission, in the first phase of elections, the fate of 1,066 candidates will be decided by 2,14,6,960 voters. Security has been tightened in Naxal-affected areas.

According to the commission, Bihar will go to polls in 3 phases–On October 28, November 3, November 7 and the results will be announced on November 10.

In the past week, the parties released their manifestos and sharpened their attacks on rival parties. While BJP and JD (U) leaders are attacking RJD for its “Jungle-Raaj” (Lawlessness) in their past tenure, RJD leaders constantly pitching their pre-poll promise of providing 10 lakh jobs to youths.

(With inputs from agencies)