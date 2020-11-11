New Delhi: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has bagged five seats in Bihar Assembly elections and also is eyeing the role of a kingmaker in the state. The victory of the party has led to massive celebrations among AIMIM cadre in Hyderabad as well. Also Read - After NDA's Win in Bihar Polls, Paswan Says Won't Extend Support to Nitish; Applauds LJP For Contesting Alone

In the wake of the massive win, Hyderabad witnessed a large number of Owaisi supporters dancing and celebrating the win in 5 seats in Bihar. For this victory, Asaduddin Owaisi had held 65 rallies in Bihar.

What was his election plan?

To make plans ahead of the polling, the Hyderabad MP sent former Hyderabad mayor and his trusted man, Majid Hussian to Bihar.

For a successful campaign, 40-year-old Majid made Seemanchal his home for almost two months and worked on ground to ensure AIMIM’s victory in the Muslim-dominated region.

Majid had made all the plans for the election campaign in the state – starting from candidate selection to managing rallies and booth management.

Moreover, Asadduddin Owaisi had arrived in Seemanchal on October 24 just a few days ahead of the last round of polling, and camped for over 10 days and even gave a miss to Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in Hyderabad.

What’s Owaisi’s next plan?

After massive win in Bihar, the AIMIM is now looking to spread its wings to states such as Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal in the upcoming polls. Owaisi on Tuesday night said the party will fight for justice in the eastern state’s Seemanchal region.

“AIMIM will fight in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Time only will tell with whom we will ally,” Owaisi said, adding “The AIMIM will also fight the polls in West Bengal. The AIMIM is coming to Bengal.”

Owaisi-led AIMIM seems to have cut big time into the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan vote in the Seemanchal region in the third phase of the polls, according to poll pundits.