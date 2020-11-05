Bihar Election 2020 Latest News: With the political campaign ending on Thursday for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh said PM Modi ‘ginn’ will come out of the EVM in Bihar this time and it is a blessings of the poor people. Also Read - My Last Election: Nitish Kumar Makes BIG Admission Ahead of Bihar Election Result

“I can say it as a challenge that this time the Modi ‘ginn’ will come out of the EVM in Bihar. Rahul’s comment about the ‘MVM’ is an acknowledgment of defeat. This ‘ginn’ is the blessings of the poor people,” Giriraj Singh said. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Nitish Will Stand With 'Hands Folded, Head Bowed' Before Tejashwi, Paswan's Stinging Attack on CM

Earlier in the day, PM Modi wrote a letter to the people of Bihar and said Nitish Kumar government is needed in the state to ensure that there are no obstructions for development policies.

In his letter, PM says, “I am convinced about the development of Bihar. I need Nitish Kumar government to ensure that there are no obstructions for development policies in Bihar.”

“I have full faith that power of ‘double engine’ will take Bihar to new heights of development in this decade,” PM Modi said in the letter.

Notably, the campaigning for the third and final phase of Bihar assembly elections in which 2.35 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of more than 1,200 candidates, including the Speaker and some members of the state cabinet, ended on Thursday evening.

The final phase of polling on Saturday will cover 78 constituencies spread across 19 north Bihar districts.

Leading from the front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies in remote districts of Araria and Saharsa for this phase of elections, exhorting the masses to retain their trust in the NDA.

He asserted that the coalition headed in the state by Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar was looking forward to meet the “aspirations” of people in the decade to follow, having

Altogether 12 rallies were addressed by the Prime Minister, on whom the NDA banks for performing well in the 243 assembly constituencies across the state.

Poll pundits are, however, of the view that after gaining momentum in the first phase, the RJD-led Grand Alliance has lost some steam in the subsequent ones.