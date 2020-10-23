Patna: The political temperature is rising rapidly in Bihar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi joining the poll campaign ahead of the Bihar Assembly election 2020. While PM Modi kicked off his campaign for the Bihar election with Sasaram rally, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally in Hisua on Friday. Also Read - From Restoration of Article 370 to Blocking Bihar's Development: PM Modi Lambasts Opposition at First Rally in Sasaram | Key Takeaways

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar joined PM Modi at his rally in Bihar's Sasaram. Rahul Gandhi was, meanwhile, joined by the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi Yadav.

Addressing the Hisua rally, Tejashwi Yadav said, “CM says Bihar is a landlocked state so factories can’t be established in absence of sea. Nitish Ji, you’re tired now and can’t handle Bihar. Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana are landlocked states too, but our people still go there to work as they have factories.”

The Yadav scion went on to say, “If I become CM, then in my first cabinet meeting I’ll sign on order giving 10 lakh government jobs to the youth of Bihar.”

“PM is most welcome here, but he should have given answers about special status to Bihar, absence of factories, unemployment and other state issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress’s Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and went on to blame him for the lockdown-induced migrant crisis in the country.

“Last elections, PM promised 2 crores jobs, no one got them. In public, he says I bow my head to Army, farmers, labourers and traders. But once he reaches home, he only works for Ambani and Adani.”

“Modi government has made three new farm laws to attack farmers. They first ended mandis and MSP in Bihar, now they’re doing it in the entire nation. PM is going to make lakhs jobless. Wherever PM Modi goes, he only lies,” said Rahul Gandhi.

