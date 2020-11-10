Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: In a piece of good news, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Tuesday won five assembly seats in Bihar’s Seemanchal region even as the counting of votes still underway in the state. Also Read - Bihar Election Results: NDA Leads After 60% of Vote Count; Amit Shah Speaks to Nitish Kumar

Notably, the AIMIM had last year opened its account in Bihar with a win in the 2019 bypolls in Amour, Kochadhamam, Jokihat, Baisi and Bahadurgunj. The party had fielded Akhtarul Iman, Muhammed Izhar Asfi, Shahnawaz Alam, Syed Ruknuddin, and Azhar Nayeemi, respectively.

This time, the party fielded for 24 seats in alliance with former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, and the BSP. The party presented candidates in a number of constituencies, especially those with a high percentage of Muslim voters. Of the 24 seats in Seemanchal, the party is contesting on 14 seats.

As per latest updates from the EC, the NDA marched ahead of challenger RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar, leading in 118 of the 225 seats from where initial trends of counting of votes for the assembly polls were available till 11 AM.

The Grand Alliance was leading in 95 constituencies, including its chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur. His elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav was, however, trailing in Hasanpur.

Of the 118 seats where NDA candidates have established initial lead, the BJP was leading the table in 62, JD(U) 49, VIP (6), and HAM (1).

‘Mahagathbandhan’ spearhead RJD was leading in 60 places, and allies Congress (19), CPI-ML (12), CPI-M (3) and CPI (1).

Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party nominees were ahead of their rivals in five seats, Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and Bahujan Samaj Party contestants were leading in one seat each, and Independents (5).