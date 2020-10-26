New Delhi: The three-phase elections in Bihar will be held from October 28 to November 7 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While voting for the first phase in 71 assembly constituencies will take place on October 28, the second, covering 94 Vidhan Sabha seats and the third phase covering 78 constituencies will be held on November 3 and November 7 respectively. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2020: When is Karwa Chauth? Know the Date, Auspicious Time, and Sargi

The term of the Assembly in the state is due to expire on November 29. Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members, of whom 38 seats are reserved for SCs and two for STs. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case News: Uddhav Thackeray Breaks Silence on Son Aaaditya's Name Being Used in Conspiracy Theories

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed that the state has 7.29 crore voters, including 3.85 crore male and 3.4 crore female voters and 1.6 lakh service voters. Also Read - MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Posts Heartfelt Poem As CSK Miss Out On IPL 2020 Playoff Spot

Follow these steps to find your name on the voters list for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020:

Step 1: Go to the Election Commission of India website–eci.gov.in .

Step 2: Scroll down to find the ‘Name Search in Voters List’ option and click on it.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page – National Voters’ Service Portal.

Step 4: On that page, you will get two options – Search by details and Search by EPIC No. Choose the desired option.

In case, if you select ‘search by details’

Submit the required details, enter state and district.

One can also find their district on the map option given alongside.

Enter constituency and then copy and paste the captcha code.

Click search and voters’ details will be displayed on their screen.

If you select search by EPIC no

Enter the EPIC no mentioned on voter ID.

Enter your state, captcha code.

Click on search and all details will be displayed on the screen.