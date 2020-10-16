Just days ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing 12 election rallies in the state, said BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday. Giving away further details on the rallies, Fadnavis that the rallies will be held on October 23, October 28, November 1 and November 3. Also Read - Narendra Modi's Net Worth: PM Slightly Richer Than Last Year, Jointly Owns a Plot in Gandhinagar | Here's His Bank Balance, FD Details

Fadnavis said that the prime minister will be addressing the people in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur on October 23, in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna on October 28, in Chahapra, East Champaran and Samastipur and in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria on November 3. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will most likely be accompanying the prime minister in most of the rallies.

As per reports, apart from PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Uttar Pardesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Smriti Irani will also likely hold election rallies in the state.