New Delhi: In yet another surprising move, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed senior leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as in-charge for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, it said in a statement.

The announcement came on a day that party president J P Nadda is holding talks with state BJP leaders here to discuss the three-phase polls to the 243-member state assembly, including seat-sharing arrangements with allies like the Janta Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party.

The LJP has been blowing hot and cold over the issue as it is said to be unhappy over the offer being made to it by the BJP.

For the last few weeks, Fadnavis had been participating in the party’s internal meetings over the Bihar polls and has even visited the state a few times.

The BJP has the practice of appointing senior leaders as in-charge for state elections.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

(With inputs from PTI)