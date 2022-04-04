Patna: A day after police detained a social activist along with the father and uncle of a minor girl in Bihar who was raped and brutally killed on March 19, the police on Sunday said that it had already arrested all four accused in the case and had submitted the charge sheet with a request for a speedy trial. The Banka police statement came a day after Yogita Bhayana, a Delhi-based activist and founder of the voluntary organisation People Against Rapes in India (PARI), had on Saturday staged a protest outside Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence along with the father and uncle of the victim.Also Read - Rape Victim's Father, Activist Held in Patna For 'Protesting' Outside Nitish Kumar’s House

Bhayana along with the bereaved family members reached the thigh security chief minister's residence after they failed to get an appointment. The victim's father and uncle had come from their native Banka district and Bhayana said she will seek an appointment with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to apprise him of the inability of the local police to nab the culprits.

While protesting outside the CM's residence a family member of the victim said, "We want the death sentence for all the four accused."

देखो पीड़ित हिरासत में

दुष्कर्मी सारे राहत में😢

खकी का निशाना नारी है

ये नारी नरों पर भी भारी है

मानवता फिर शर्मिंदा है

क्या जंगलराज ज़िंदा है

शेरनी की दहाड़ बन

तू फूल नहीं,पहाड़ बन

हज़ारों दुष्कर्मी आज़ाद,

लाखों बाहर ज़मानत में

देखो पीड़ित हिरासत में

दुष्कर्मी सारे राहत में😢 https://t.co/7u9HivOfqo — Govind ਗੋਵਿੰਦ گووند गोविंद गुर्जर (@govindtimes) April 3, 2022

The security personnel took objection and asked them to leave, pointing out that it was a restricted zone and no demonstrations could be allowed. A heated exchange ensued, footage of which has surfaced online and is also being run on news channels. As per a viral video, C.P. Gupta, the SHO of Sachiwalay police station threatened Bhayana to stay within her limits. “You are a woman and stay like a woman,” he said while pointing finger at her.

Bhayana, who remained in news for her activism during the Nirbhaya trial and relief work during COVID 19 pandemic, can be seen reacting strongly to a policeman who remarks aap mahila hain mahila ki tarah rahiye (you are a woman, behave in a ladylike manner).

Following the heated argument, the minor victim’s kin as well as Bhayana were detained by the police as they denied to leave. The protesters were subsequently bundled into a police jeep and taken to the Sachivalaya police station. Bhayana was later released in the evening.

“They were protesting in a prohibited area. Hence it was a preventive measure to arrest them. They were taken to the office of the DGP, who has addressed the issue. The police released him later,” said ASP Kamya Mishra.

“The victim has the right to protest, but you cannot protest in the prohibited area. There are so many places where anyone can protest. It is his democratic right and no one is taking his rights away. As far as meeting the Chief Minister is concerned, he organies ‘Janta Darbar’ where anyone can meet him. Even the DGP regularly meets people,” Mishra said.

“In the case of rape-cum-murder of the minor girl, four accused have already been arrested and a speedy trial is currently underway,” Mishra added.

Speaking to the Indian Express later, Banka SP Arvind Kumar Gupta said, “We have a strong case. We arrested all four accused within 72 hours of the matter coming to our notice. We have collected FSL samples and have already submitted the chargesheet with a request for speedy trial. As for the family’s demand for the death sentence, it is up to the court to decide. The prosecution surely has a strong case”.

The minor girl was allegedly gangraped and murdered in a village in Banka district on March 19 and her body was recovered a day later with one of her eyes punctured, the police said.