Samastipur: A middle-aged man was arrested in Bihar’s Samastipur district after a video of him allegedly raping his daughter went viral. According to the report published in India Today, the accused, a 50-year-old man, is a teacher by profession and resident of Rosera in Samastipur. His 18-year-old daughter accused him of raping and threatening her.Also Read - Furious Over Earlier Complaint, 5 Students Gang-Rape Minor Classmate in Bihar's Jamui District

The matter came to light when the daughter shot a video of her father raping her and shared the clip on social media to seek justice. The police registered an FIR based on the daughter’s complaint and arrested the accused father. Also Read - 'Nonsense': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Snubs BJP Leaders on Loudspeaker Row

Police questioned the father and initiated a probe to find if there were other accused in the case. Also Read - VIDEO: On-Duty Bihar Cop Forces Woman To Give Him Body Massage Inside Police Station To Get Her Son Out Of Jail

It is also alleged that the victim’s mother didn’t object to the assault and that her maternal uncle used to pressure her to remain quiet over the incident, the report published in India Today reported.