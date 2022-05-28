New Delhi: A 10-year-old girl, who was seen hopping to school in Bihar’s Jamui on one leg in a viral video, will now be able to walk as she was seen wearing a prosthetic or an artificial limb provided by the state education department.Also Read - How Nitish Kumar Plans To Make Bihar New Textile And Leather Hub, Create More Jobs

A photo of the girl, Seema, was shared by Awanish Sharan, a 2009-batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, where she is seen wearing the prosthetic limb. “The power of social media,” Awanish Sharma posted on Twitter along with the photo.

The prosthetic limb was made by the Bhagalpur unit of Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC), according to a report by the Times Of India.

Last week, a video went viral on social media where Seem was seen hopping to the school in her village, which is one kilometer away from her house, on one leg. Seema’s leg had to be amputated after she met with an accident two years ago.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who is known for jumping into action to help people in a crisis, took to Twitter and said he has decided to help Seema. In a tweet in Hindi, Sonu Sood had then promised that Seema will go to school on both her legs soon. He said that he was sending her a ticket implying that he will help her get a prosthetic leg.

Delhi Chief Minister had also shared Seema’s viral video on Twitter and said it made him emotional. Kejriwal expressed the need for good education for every child and how governments should work towards making sure each and every child has access to good education.