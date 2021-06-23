Gopalganj: A shocking incident has come to light in Bihar’s Gopaljanj, where a newly-married couple attempted to end their life by consuming poison soon after the wedding reception. According to a Zee News report, the couple had a love marriage. Also Read - Bihar Unlock News Today: Covid-19 Curbs Eased From Today | What's Open, What's Shut

Notably, 30-year-old Mukesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Mirganj police station area of ​​Gopalganj married 28-year-old Shanti, a resident of Sonate police station area of ​​Jamshedpur, at a temple on Sunday. After the wedding, a reception party was held at home in the evening following which the the bride and groom went to their room and consumed poison mixed with chicken.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, both were later found in an unconscious state in their room. Evidently shocked, the family members then administered washing powder water to the couple to induce vomiting. However, their condition still did not improve. The family then rushed them to the Sadar Hospital in Gopalganj in a serious condition. As the doctors of the emergency ward treated them, the police were informed about the matter.

According to the relatives who brought the couple to the hospital, both had eaten poisoned chicken. It’s still not known what drove the couple to take such a drastic measure, when evidently all was well, as claimed by relatives. Meanwhile, police said that the investigation of the matter is going on.