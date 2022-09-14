Patna: In a major move, the Bihar government on Wednesday removed Patna Additional District Magistrate (ADM) KK Singh, who allegedly beat up a teaching job aspirant during a protest on August 22, from the post of ADM Law and Order of Patna, with immediate effect.Also Read - Begusarai Firing Incident: 7 Police Officials Suspended in Bihar

Watch video

माननीय उपमुख्यमंत्री जी ने पटना जिलाधिकारी से फोन पर वार्ता की। DM ने पटना Central SP और DDC के नेतृत्व में एक जाँच कमेटी का गठन किया है कि ADM ने अभ्यर्थियों पर स्वयं लाठीचार्ज क्यों किया, ऐसी क्या नौबत थी?दोषी पाए जाने पर संबंधित अधिकारी पर कारवाई होगी।

pic.twitter.com/XKLKhxBFQ4 — Office of Tejashwi Yadav (@TejashwiOffice) August 22, 2022

Also Read - Bulldozer Carries Accident Victim To Hospital When Ambulance Didn’t Turn Up In Madhya Pradesh’s Katni | WATCH

On August 22, Patna Police lathi-charged hundreds of aspiring teachers protesting against a delay in their recruitment during which Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) and Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) candidates were injured and detained during the protests. Also Read - 1 Killed, 9 Injured in Separate Firing Incidents by Bike-Borne Assailants in Bihar's Begusarai

The demonstrators were agitating against persistent delays in issuing of the official notification crucial for their appointment.

The Patna Police lathi-charged the agitating protestors and KK Singh, the then Patna Additional District Magistrate (ADM), thrashed a young aspiring teacher with a stick while he lay on the ground holding a tricolour. He was dragged and beaten up despite peacefully protesting the video of which went viral on social media.

Following the incident, the administration set up a two-member inquiry committee to look into the allegations and examine the video footage.

The demonstrators have been protesting against unemployment for the past three years and were promised in 2021 that the notification would come out by January this year. When that did not happen, the eligible candidates protested in May, following which they were reassured that the process would be completed by August. The candidates took to the streets on August 22.