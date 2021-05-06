Patna: Keeping in view the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Bihar government has fixed the rates of both AC and non-AC ambulances in the state. As per an order from the state Health and Transport department, not more than Rs 1,500 can be charged for a small non-AC vehicle up to 50km (including both sides), and for bigger vehicles with AC, it is Rs 2,500 maximum. “Rates will vary depending on the category of vehicle,” it added. Also Read - Gesture of Humanity: Bihar Eateries & Restaurants Deliver Free Food to Corona Patients

The country is currently witnessing a devastating wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 3,82,315 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country on Wednesday, taking the total active cases to 34,87,229.

Bihar currently has more than 1.13 lakh active COVID-19 cases with nearly 15,000 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, while its death toll rose to 2,987 as 61 people succumbed to the dreaded coronavirus since the previous day.

(With inputs from ANI)