Bihar Govt Releases Caste-Based Survey Report: EBC Comprises 36.01%, OBC 27.12%

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the proposal for caste-based enumeration was passed unanimously in the state legislature.

“Today, on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the data of caste-based census conducted in Bihar has been published. Many congratulations to the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based enumeration. The proposal for caste-based enumeration was passed unanimously in the Legislature,” tweets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

आज गांधी जयंती के शुभ अवसर पर बिहार में कराई गई जाति आधारित गणना के आंकड़े प्रकाशित कर दिए गए हैं। जाति आधारित गणना के कार्य में लगी हुई पूरी टीम को बहुत-बहुत बधाई ! जाति आधारित गणना के लिए सर्वसम्मति से विधानमंडल में प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया था।… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) October 2, 2023

According to the survey, the Yadavs, the OBC group to which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs, were the largest in terms of population, accounting for 14.27 per cent of the total.

It should be noted that the caste-based survey was ordered last year after the Narendra Modi government at the Centre made it clear that it would not be able to undertake a headcount of castes other than SCs and STs as part of the census.

Bihar’s Caste-based Survey Report: A Bird’s Eyeview