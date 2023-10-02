Top Recommended Stories

Bihar Govt Releases Caste-Based Survey Report: EBC Comprises 36.01%, OBC 27.12%

According to the caste-based census in Bihar, the backward class is 27.12% and the general category is 15.52%.

Updated: October 2, 2023 2:17 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the proposal for caste-based enumeration was passed unanimously in the state legislature.

Patna: The Bihar government on Monday released the data of the caste-based survey and according to the survey report, the state has a total population size of 13,07,25,310 and has 63 per cent people in Other Backward Class (OBC) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) category. However, a little over 19 per cent people have been categorised under Scheduled Caste (SC) category, while 1 per cent are falling under Scheduled Tribes (ST).

“The report of the caste-based census conducted in Bihar has been released. Backward class in Bihar is 27.13%. The extremely backward class is 36.01%, General category is 15.52%. The total population of Bihar is more than 13 crores,” Vivek Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Bihar, said. 

Nitish Kumar on Caste-based Survey Report

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the proposal for caste-based enumeration was passed unanimously in the state legislature.

“Today, on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the data of caste-based census conducted in Bihar has been published. Many congratulations to the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based enumeration. The proposal for caste-based enumeration was passed unanimously in the Legislature,” tweets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

According to the survey, the Yadavs, the OBC group to which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs, were the largest in terms of population, accounting for 14.27 per cent of the total.


It should be noted that the caste-based survey was ordered last year after the Narendra Modi government at the Centre made it clear that it would not be able to undertake a headcount of castes other than SCs and STs as part of the census.

Bihar’s Caste-based Survey Report: A Bird’s Eyeview  

  • OBC: 27.12%
  • EBC: 36.01%
  • SC: 19.65%
  • ST: 1.68%
  • Unreserved: 15.52%
  • Total population size: 13,07,25,310
  • Male: 6,41,31,992
  • Female: 6,11,38,460
  • Others: 82,836
  • Male to Female ratio: 1000:953

