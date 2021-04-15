Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has hinted that a complete lockdown could be imposed in Bihar amid the rising coronavirus cases in the state, saying a decision will be taken at an all-party meeting chaired by Governor Phagu Chauhan on April 17, Saturday. The meeting will be held to decide if more restrictions should be imposed to contain the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Also Read - Chhattisgarh To Impose 11-Day Lockdown In Bijapur District, Essential Services Exempted

Sources said that a strict decision can be taken at the meeting regarding COVID-19 restrictions.

Bihar has already imposed several restrictions such as closing all educational institutions till April 18 and all retail commercial establishments in Bihar can be open only till 7 pm for the rest of this month.

The Bihar government had also directed all private and government offices to operate with one-third (33%) manpower of their overall capacity.

Only 50 persons are allowed to assemble for the cremation or burial of the deceased. For marriage events, the authorities will penalize organizers if more than 200 persons assemble at the venue.

Further, public transport and cinema halls were directed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Nitish Kumar informed about the meeting when he went to Patna’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) to get his second shot of COVID-19 vaccine. The Bihar CM reiterated that people should not avoid getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Describing the vaccine as very important, Nitish Kumar said that whoever is eligible should take the vaccine.

Bihar’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,651 after 21 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, while 4,786 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,95,171, the health department said on Wednesday. The number of active patients in Bihar currently is 23,724, the department said.