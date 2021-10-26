Bihar Gram Panchayat Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes is underway for the fifth phase of gram panchayat polls in Bihar. The results will decide the fate of 92,972 candidates for 58 blocks, and 845 panchayats in 38 districts. The fifth phase of the voting on Sunday saw a voter turnout of 61 percent for 6 posts in Zilla Parishad, Mukhiya Panchayat Samiti member, Ward member, Sarpanch and Panch.Also Read - Nitish Kumar Makes Covid Test Mandatory for Those Traveling To Bihar from Other States During Diwali, Chhath

Here are some of the key details:

As many as 3,424 candidates have already been declared elected unopposed after the fifth phase.

Party symbols are not used in these elections.

KEY UPDATES:

Sheohar Panchayat election results :

Ravi Kumar registers a win from Jahangirpur panchayat.

Sadhna Devi wins Nayagaon East Panchayat poll.

Sham Parveen wins Nayagaon West Panchayat election.

In Maksudpur Kararia village, Sarita Devi was declared winner

Patna Results:

Sulekha Devi Wins Chaura

Sokhan Devi Wins Hebatpur

Sudhanshu Kumar Wins Alawalpur

Neetu Kumari Wins Hardasbigha

Uchit Kumar Ram Wins Baithpur

Jaideep Kumar Wins Mausimpur

Anita Devi Wins Sukarbegchak

Purnia Results: