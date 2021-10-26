Bihar Gram Panchayat Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes is underway for the fifth phase of gram panchayat polls in Bihar. The results will decide the fate of 92,972 candidates for 58 blocks, and 845 panchayats in 38 districts. The fifth phase of the voting on Sunday saw a voter turnout of 61 percent for 6 posts in Zilla Parishad, Mukhiya Panchayat Samiti member, Ward member, Sarpanch and Panch.Also Read - Nitish Kumar Makes Covid Test Mandatory for Those Traveling To Bihar from Other States During Diwali, Chhath
Here are some of the key details:
- As many as 3,424 candidates have already been declared elected unopposed after the fifth phase.
- Party symbols are not used in these elections.
KEY UPDATES:
Sheohar Panchayat election results :
- Ravi Kumar registers a win from Jahangirpur panchayat.
- Sadhna Devi wins Nayagaon East Panchayat poll.
- Sham Parveen wins Nayagaon West Panchayat election.
- In Maksudpur Kararia village, Sarita Devi was declared winner
Patna Results:
- Sulekha Devi Wins Chaura
- Sokhan Devi Wins Hebatpur
- Sudhanshu Kumar Wins Alawalpur
- Neetu Kumari Wins Hardasbigha
- Uchit Kumar Ram Wins Baithpur
- Jaideep Kumar Wins Mausimpur
- Anita Devi Wins Sukarbegchak
Purnia Results:
- Mohammad Riyaz gets elected as the new head of Pothia Rampur Panchayat in Purnia
- Rajesh Sah Mukhiya wins from Kala Panchayat in the same district.