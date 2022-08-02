Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Two persons were killed and four others fell critically ill after they consumed suspected spurious liquor in Bihar’s Saran district. According to reports, the victims were all daily wage labourers, who were currently working in the construction of a building at Jivpur under Panapur police station in the district. The labourers, after winding up their work on Monday evening, went for a liquor party where they are suspected of consuming the spurious liquor.Also Read - Bihar University Blunder: Student Gets 151 Out Of 100 In Political Science Exam

"Upon returning from the construction site, my husband along with five others went to a place to consume liquor. When he returned at night, he started vomiting. He told us that he consumed two glasses of liquor and refused to have dinner. After some time, his health deteriorated. We rushed him to a nearby primary health centre where the doctors declared him dead at arrival," said the deceased's wife.

Another labourer also died after consuming the adulterated liquor. According to his relatives, six persons (labourers) went to consume liquor and all of them were taken to the primary health centre where four of them are undergoing treatment. They have lost their eyesight.

The district police is yet to make an official statement.