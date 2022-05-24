Aurangabad: At least five people have died in the Aurangabad district of Bihar after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, an official told news agency PTI. Soon after the incident was reported, local police launched a massive crackdown and arrested 67 people.Also Read - Maharashtra: Amid Rising COVID Cases, This District Made RT-PCR Test Mandatory For Patients Before Surgeries

Aurangabad Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra told PTI that all deaths have been reported from Madanpur block. He said three people died on Monday, while two deaths occurred the day before.

Two others who took ill after consuming liquor are undergoing treatment at a hospital in adjoining Gaya district.

“It has not been possible to ascertain the cause of the deaths since family members cremated the bodies before the police got a whiff,” the SP said.

He said cognizance has been taken of complaints that spurious liquor was being sold in the area, in flagrant violation of prohibition law.

“We have, so far, destroyed many illegal distilleries and arrested 67 suspected bootleggers”, he added.

The development comes at a time when the sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016. Implementation, though, has remained marred by rampant illicit liquor trade.