Samastipur/Patna: With four more casualties, the death toll in Bihar hooch tragedy in different districts has reached 40 since Diwali . The latest deaths have been recorded in Samastipur district. Earlier, at least 33 people died in Gopalganj and West Champaran districts upon consuming spurious liquor.

As per updates from Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, Superintendent of Police of Samastipur, all four deceased, including an Army jawan and a BSF personnel, were residents of villages falling under Rupauli panchayat in Patori police station area. Also Read - He Can Get Me Shot, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Visarjan' Claim

“Two persons, who had taken ill, are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. We have learnt that all of them had attended a funeral after which they consumed liquor brought by the Army man who was visiting his home on a holiday,” Dhillon said. Also Read - Bihar Gram Panchayat Results 2021: Check Patna, Samastipur, Purnia and Others Results Here | Latest UPDATES

He said a bottle of Indian-made foreign liquor was recovered from the spot where alcohol was said to have been consumed and a team of FSL officials has been summoned for chemical analysis of the contents.

“We are investigating the matter further. Some more people are said to have consumed liquor and understood to have taken ill afterwards. We urge their family members to report the matter to the police. Our top priority is to get the sick treated,” the SP said.

The development comes at a time when the sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016.

It must be noted that over 92 people have died in Bihar since January due to consumption of suspected illicit liquor in at least 15 incidents.

As per updates from Anand Kumar, Gopalganj SP, around 18 persons have been arrested from different police station areas who were allegedly involved in the supply of illicit liquor.