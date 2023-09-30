Home

Bihar HORROR: 14-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Gangraped By 6 Drunk Men Near Patna

The police said the six fled the spot after the girl became unconscious. Her family members found her abandoned in the field on Friday morning after searching for her overnight.

Patna: A 14-year-old girl was gang raped by six men in a village on the outskirts of Patna. According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday night when the girl stepped out of the house to attend to nature’s call. She was first kidnapped by an inebriated youth, who later called five of his friends.

The accused then took her to a nearby agricultural field where they raped her. The police said the six fled the spot after the girl became unconscious. Her family members found her abandoned in the field on Friday morning after searching for her overnight.

After the police was informed, a team headed by ASP Barh Bharat Soni raided the houses of the accused and arrested Bittu Kumar, Ravi Kumar and Suraj Kumar. The other three are still absconding.

“We have arrested three accused in connection to the case and booked under the POCSO Act. We are raiding several locations to arrest the remaining accused,” said Syed Imran Masood, SP Patna (rural).

Ujjain minor rape case

This comes amid the shocking Ujjain rape case that made national headlines recently, where a 12-year-old girl in Ujjain was raped and left on streets half-naked seeking for help. The girl, semi-nude and bleeding from the attack, had gone door to door seeking help, only to be ignored, CCTV footage showed. She was found unconscious in front of an ashram in Badnagar area of Ujjain on Tuesday.

The video was widely circulated on social media on Wednesday, jolting police and state machinery into action.

