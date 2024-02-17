Home

Bihar

Bihar HORROR! 3 Kids Charred To Death As Debt-Ridden Father Sets Them Afire

Dinesh Singh doused himself and his kids with petrol and set them on fire, and later set himself afire at their home in Bharin village of Katihar district in Bihar.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

Bihar News: In a horrifying incident, a debt-ridden man allegedly killed his three children as he set them on fire at their home in a village of Katihar district in Bihar. According to the police, the gruesome incident took place on intervening night of Friday and Saturday, when the accused, Dinesh Singh, reportedly reeling under heavy debt, set his children and himself on fire at their house in Bharin village.

While Singh survived and received major burn injuries in the incident, his three kids– Rinki Kumari (9) and her two brothers — Raja Kumar (12) and Subhankar Kumar (13), were charred to death, the police said.

Citing preliminary investigation in the case, a senior official said that Singh doused himself and his kids with petrol and set them on fire, and later set himself afire, but survived albeit with major burn injuries.

“As per preliminary probe, Dinesh Singh, a debt-ridden and mentally-disturbed person, first doused his three children with petrol and set them on fire,” Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar told reporters.

“Later, he also set himself ablaze. The fire engulfed their house,” the officer added.

The officer said two of the children died on the spot while another died of injuries at a hospital.

“While two children died on the spot, and another succumbed to injuries at a hospital, the accused was also hospitalised and his condition is stated to be stable,” the SP said, adding that as per initial investigations, Dinesh Singh was going through a financial crisis and reeling under heavy debt which drove him to commit this atrocious act.

Villagers claimed that Singh was under mental stress as other family members had recently deserted him, SP Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, the SP added.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)