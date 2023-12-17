Home

Bihar HORROR: Missing Gopalganj Priest Found Shot Dead, Eyes Gouged Out, Privates Mutilated

Manoj Kumar had been reported missing since Monday night and was last seen leaving the Shiva temple in Danapur village of Bihar's Gopalganj district at midnight.

Bihar News: Tension gripped a village in Gopalganj district of Bihar after a 32-year-old priest in who was reported missing since past Monday, was found brutally murdered on Saturday night with his eyes gouged out and genitals mutilated. The body of Manoj Kumar was found dumped in the bushes on late Saturday, officials said, adding that the victim had been shot dead and the body mutilated.

Kumar had been reported missing since Monday night and was last seen leaving the Shiva temple in Danapur village at midnight.

The macabre killing sparked outrage in the area and sparked protests as villagers clashed with the local police while demanding justice for the slain priest. Reports said that two police personnel suffered injuries in the clashes.

According to reports, locals staged protests on the national highway and clashed with the police. The villagers hurled stones at the police as they accused the authorities of negligence and inaction even after Kumar was reported missing days ago.

The protesters also set afire a police vehicle as they demanded swift action against the perpetrators. A senior official said the situation in the village has been brought under control and additional police force deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

“The situation is under control now. Additional forces have been called in,” said Pranjal Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Gopalganj.

On Tuesday, the victim’s family had filed a missing persons report at the local police station and the cops had launched searches to trace him. Notable, Manoj’s brother, Ashok Kumar, is a former BJP worker.

Police said they have registered a case in this regard and launched an investigation to identify and arrest the suspects.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala lashed out at the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the young priest’s murder, terming it as the return of ‘jungleraj’ in the state.

VIDEO | "A young priest was shot dead in Bihar's Gopalganj. After five days, his body was recovered. There is a return of 'jungleraj' in the state," says BJP leader @Shehzad_Ind. pic.twitter.com/LjosI3jXiK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 17, 2023

“A young priest was shot dead in Bihar’s Gopalganj. After five days, his body was recovered. There is a return of ‘jungleraj’ in the state,” Poonawala said, according to news agency PTI.

