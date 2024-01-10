Home

Bihar

Bihar HORROR: Two Dalit Minor Girls Abducted And Raped In Patna; 1 Found Murdered

Bihar HORROR: Two Dalit Minor Girls Abducted And Raped In Patna; 1 Found Murdered

Two dalit girls were allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped in Phulwari Sharif area of Bihar capital Patna. One of the girls was found dead. while the other was discovered with serious injuries on Tuesday.

Representative Image

Bihar Crime News: Protests erupted in Phulwari Sharif in Bihar’s Patna after two dalit girls, both minors, were allegedly abducted and raped in Hinduni Badhar area of the state capital. Officials said one of the two victims was found dead, allegedly murdered by the assailants, while the other girl has sustained grievous injuries and is battling for her life at AIIMS Patna.

Trending Now

According to the police, the girls’ families said the minors had gone out to collect cow dung cakes on Monday but did not return home. Later, locals found one of the missing girls dead, while the other grievously injured, in a field outside the village. The locals immediately informed the Phulwari Sharif police who arrived at the spot and took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

You may like to read

A senior official said two minor girls had gone missing on Monday and on early Tuesday morning, the Phulwari Sharif police station received information on the missing girls, one of whom was found dead.

“One victim was found dead while the other was seriously injured. Both were naked and left for dead by the accused,” he said, adding that the deceased is around 8-10 years of age while the survivor is 12-years old.

The officer said early reports suggest the victim succumbed to injuries she sustained during the sexual assault while the other girl has been admitted to AIIMS in Patna for immediate medical attention.

He said that the exact cause of the girl’s demise is being ascertained and crucial evidence from the scene is being collected.

“A case has been registered under the POCSO Act as well as relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” he said.

Protests in Phulwari Sharif

Meanwhile, after news of the incident spread in the area, locals staged a protest to express their outrage over the heinous act and demanded a death sentence for the accused, who have yet to be identified and arrested.

The protesters blocked traffic in the area by setting burning tyres on the roads and attempted to gherao the Phulwari Sharif police station as they accused local police officials of “laxity”.

The mother of one of the victims told local newsmen that she had approached the cops on Monday to seek help for tracing the missing girls. However, the officials had advised her to search for them in the neighbourhood.

The woman claimed that the barbaric incident could have been avoided if the police had acted on time and the girls would’ve been rescued.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.