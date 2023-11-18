Home

Bihar HORROR: Woman, Her 5-Yr-Old Daughter Found With Throats Cut Open In Buxar

Anita and her 5-year-old daughter were found with their throats slit open in their home in Ballapur village of Buxar district in Bihar.

Representative Image (Pixabay)

Bihar Crime News: In a horrifying incident a mother-daughter duo was found inside their home in a village of Buxar district of Bihar. According to the police, the victims identified as, 29-year-old Anita Kumari and her five-year-old daughter Soni Kumari, were found with their throats “with a sharp weapon” in Ballapur village.

A senior police official said the bodies of the two victims were recovered from their residence in Ballapur village, adding that it appeared that they were “killed with a sharp weapon”.

“Investigators have recovered certain objects from the spot, which have been sent for forensic examination. The exact cause is not known,” Buxar Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar said.

“A case has been registered and further investigation is on,” the SP added.

Giving details, the officer said Anita’s husband, Babloo Yadav, was not home when his wife and child were murdered. Yadav had gone to Ara in nearby Bhojpur district in connection with some work-related matter, said the SP.

The bodies of the victims were discovered by Babloo’s brothers inside their as the family lives in a joint-family setup, police.

“Anita Devi’s father-in-law, Lala Yadav, told police that his other sons found them dead inside their room..and they immediately informed the police. We have recorded the statement of Yadav,” Kumar added.

Giving further information about the shocking double-murder, police said the all members of the family, including the two victims– were asleep in their respective rooms. However,during the night the suspect or suspects, entered into Anita and daughter’s room and slit their throats with a sharp-edged weapon.

The shocking murders stirred panic among locals in the village who thronged the victims’ home and urged the police to find their killers.

Talking ro local reporters, the victims’ family said they are completely clueless as to why someone would kill Anita and her child. “We have no enmity with anyone in the whole village,” said a relative of the Anita.

Meanwhile, police said prima facie, the intent behind the attack on Anita and her daughter seemed to be murder not robbery. “Further probe in underway,” they said.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)