Caught on Camera: Frustrated Bihar IAS Officer Hurls Abuses During Meeting, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Patna/Bihar: A video has been doing rounds on social media wherein a senior IAS officer and Bihar Additional Chief Secretary (Excise and Revenue), KK Pathak, can be seen hurling abuse at the state administrative services.

Following the viral video, the Bihar Administrative Service Association has demanded action against the senior IAS officer failing which they would go on agitation. Pathak can also be heard making objectionable comments about the traffic sense of people of Bihar.

#WATCH | Bihar Excise Principal Secretary KK Pathak was caught on camera abusing his junior officers. (Source: viral video) Note: Abusive language pic.twitter.com/VvxzeLAVvA — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

Pathak, a 1990 batch IAS officer is also the Director General of the Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD). In November 2021, Pathak was recalled from the central deputation to head the department for effective implementation of the strict provisions of Bihar liquor laws.