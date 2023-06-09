Home

Rs 250 Crore Illegal Mining Scam Unearthed; Multiple Places Raided In Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal: ED

The ED’s case stems from the FIRs filed by the Bihar Police which estimates that the scam has resulted in a loss of Rs 250 crore in revenue to the state.

The Bihar Police had registered FIRs against the accused firms and their directors based on complaints filed by the mining department of Bihar.

Patna: An illegal mining scam amounting to a mammoth Rs 250 crore has been unearthed in Bihar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has revealed.

Quoting officials of the central probe agency, an India Today report said the ED raided 27 places across three states viz. Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal in connection with the illegal mining scam case and seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash and documents of properties worth Rs 11 crore during the searches.

The officials, as per the report, said that two major firms— Broadson Commodities Private Limited, Aditya Multicom Private Limited—were allegedly involved in the scam.

Raids were conducted at the offices of Broadson Commodities Private Limited, Aditya Multicom Private Limited and the offices and homes of their directors as well as the chartered accountants of the two firms in Bihar capital Patna, an ED official said, according to the report.

“The raids have resulted in the seizure of cash, incriminating documents such as sale deeds of properties purchased, FDRs in the name of companies and their directors. Other incriminating physical and digital material found during the search has also been seized for further examination,” the report said while quoting an official statement by the ED.

An official said that the ED, which probes financial crimes, also raided some locations in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad and Hazaribagh and West Bengal capital Kolkata. He said that during the searches, the probe agency sleuths seized Rs 6 crore in fixed deposits and also froze 60 bank accounts linked to various suspects.

According to the India Today report, the Bihar Police had registered FIRs against the accused firms and their directors based on complaints filed by the mining department of Bihar against Broadson Commodities Pvt Ltd and Aditya Multicom Private limited and their directors for illegal sand mining.

In their complaint, the mining department had alleged that the two firms were involved in illegal mining and sale of sand without using the departmental pre-paid transportation, e-Challan, issued by the Mining Authority of Bihar.

