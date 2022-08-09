Patna: Amid soaring political temperatures in Bihar, BJP leaders Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya and Sanjay Jaiswal have arrived at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad in Patna on Tuesday noon. As per reports, Bihar’s BJP unit will hold a press conference on the fast-moving political developments in the state at 1:30 pm today.Also Read - LIVE Bihar Political Crisis News: Nitish-Tejashwi to Meet Governor at 4 PM, CM May Suspend 16 BJP Ministers

Reports suggest that the BJP has also sought time for a meeting with Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan. According to sources, all 16 ministers in the state cabinet will tender their resignation to the Governor today. Also Read - Bihar Political Crisis: Deal Finalised? RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Demands For Home Ministry Post From Nitish

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to meet Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan at 1 pm. The CM sought an appointment of the governor soon after holding a meet with party leaders following the resignation of party leader RCP Singh on Saturday. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha Turns COVID Positive to Negative in One Day

Rumours of a growing rift between the BJP-JDU) ie the NDA alliance in Bihar intensified after Kumar skipped a key meeting of the NITI Aayog, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday and JD(U) leader RCP Singh tendered his resignation from the party. Singh, once considered a close aide of Nitish Kumar had announced his exit from the party after being served a notice seeking an explanation on allegations of corruption.

The RJD-led Opposition in the state has meanwhile said that it will welcome any re-alignment in Bihar’s ruling coalition without the BJP.

“For a long time the people of Bihar had been wanting the government with BJP to go and a people’s government to be formed. The BJP which has captured the Parliament wanted to do the same in Bihar assembly but we will not let their intentions succeed. We will support the overthrow of the BJP from power,” said Mahboob Alam, MLA of the CPI (ML) who arrived for the RJD meeting today.

Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha said “There seems to be a situation of instability and in such a situation then definitely something will come out. The Central government has been using the central agencies. The situation has never been right for the past one year.”

The Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani had earlier said that the BJP is indulging in politics of finishing its own alliance partners in many states. “It tried to break the JD(U) but Kumar took action. Earlier too, it did politics through Chirag Paswan. It’s better to take timely action,” Sahani said.

Separately, chief minister Nitish Kumar has also called a meeting at his official residence here of members of both houses of Parliament and the state legislature. JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma and party MP Sunil Kumar were seen arriving at the residence of Chief Minister.

The RJD had emerged as the single-largest party in the 2020 Assembly elections in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 125 seats- BJP won 74 , the JD(U) bagged 43, the Vikassheel Insaan Party got 4 and Hindustan Awaam Party (Secular) bagged 4 seats.