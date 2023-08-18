Home

Bihar Journalist Shot Dead At Home; Attackers Knock On Door, Fire Bullets At His Chest

A Bihar journalist was gunned down at 5 AM by unidentified assailants who drove to his home, knocked the door and when he opened it, fired bullets at his chest.

Journalist Gunned Down in Bihar

Patna: A journalist who worked for a Hindi Daily in Bihar’s Araria district, was gunned down by unidentified assailants on Friday. This was reported by the police and it was told that the incident occurred in Prem Nagar under Raniganj police station at around 5 a.m.

Journalist Shot Dead At His Home

It is being reported that the accused, came on a bike, reached the journalist, Vimal Kumar’s house and then asked him to come out. As soon as the victim stepped out, one of the attackers shot him on the right side of the chest and he died on the spot.

“The accused collapsed on the ground and died on the spot. The family members rushed him to the Sadar hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” Araria SP Ashok Kumar Singh said. Vimal Kumar was a witness in the murder case of his brother who was killed in 2019.

FIR Registered Against Two Persons

“We have registered an FIR against two persons and the investigation is underway. We have received one dead cartridge from the spot. We have called for a dog squad and FSL team to collect the evidence. Efforts are on to identify the accused,” Singh said.

