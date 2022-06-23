New Delhi: How would you react if we’ll say Takeshi’s Castle, one of the most loved kid’s reality shows involving physical challenges and painful entertainment is being telecast in Bihar these days. Well, people in Madhubani district of the state are being forced to use roads which continue to resemble those in a war zone — potholed, dusty and full of rubble. An aerial video shot by Praveen Thakur of leading portal Dainik Bhaskar showed the alarming condition of National Highway 227 that passes through Madhubani.Also Read - Amid Cancellation of Trains, Flight Fares Soar, But Prices in This State Remain Static. Read Details

If reports are to be believed, the road has been in crumbling condition since 2015, despite thousands of families and hundreds of shops being connected to it. Dainik Bhaskar reported that till now to repair the road, tenders have been floated thrice, however, all contractors fled, leaving the work midway. Also Read - Agnipath Protests Latest Updates: Indian Railways Cancel 94 Mail Express Trains, 140 Passenger Trains

The road also evoked a sharp reaction from political strategist Prashant Kishor. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Reminiscent of the condition of roads in Bihar in the Jungle Raj of the 90s, this is National Highway 227 (L) of Madhubani district of Bihar. Recently, Nitish Kumar ji was speaking to the people of the road construction department at an event that they should tell everyone about the good condition of roads in Bihar,” he tweeted in Hindi. Also Read - Agnipath Protesters in Bihar Target BJP Leaders' Properties; Attack Houses of Party Chief Sanjay Jaiswal, Other MLAs

90 के दशक के जंगलराज में बिहार में सड़कों की स्थिति की याद दिलाता यह बिहार के मधुबनी जिले का नेशनल हाईवे 227 (L) है। अभी हाल में ही #Nitishkumar जी एक कार्यक्रम में पथ निर्माण विभाग के लोगों को बोल रहे थे कि बिहार में सड़कों की अच्छी स्थिति के बारे में उन्हें सबको बताना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/Qp0ehEluty — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) June 23, 2022

Bihar’s Road Infrastructure Will be at Par With That of US

Contrary to the real picture of the state, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari earlier this month observed that Bihar’s road network has seen tremendous improvement in the last few years. Gadkari said that the road infrastructure of the state will be at par with that of the United States by December 2024.

“Roads are linked to the prosperity of a state and a country. There is no doubt that Bihar’s road network has seen tremendous improvement in the last few years and I am sure it will improve further. I can say this with confidence that the state’s road infrastructure will be at par with that of the US by 2024,” Gadkari said.