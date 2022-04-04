Patna: The election for 24 council seats of the Bihar Legislative Council has begun at 8 am on Monday (April 4). The voting is being held at the 534 polling booth and will end at 4 pm. The counting of votes will take place on April 7 (Thursday). As many as 186 candidates are in the fray for 24 seats. The Bihar MLC polls is said to be very crucial for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as it wants to regain the post of the leader of opposition in the Upper House for former CM Rabri Devi, who lost that status in November 2020 after the number of RJD MLCs was reduced to five.

The constituencies going to polls are — Patna, Nalanda, Gaya-Jahanabad-Arwal, Aurangabad, Narwada, Bhojpur-Buxar, Rohtas-Kaimur, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, West Champaran, east Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi-Sheohar, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Munger-Jamui-Lakhisarai-Sheikhpura, Begusarai-Khagaria, Saharsa-Madhepura-Supaul, NBhagalpur-Banka, Madhubani, Purnea-Araria-Kishanganj, and Katihar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting on 12 seats, while its ally Janata Dal-United (JDU) of Nitish Kumar in 11 constituencies. The RJD is contesting on 23 seats, and has given one seat to its ally CPI. The ruling alliance has given one seat to Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) of Pashupati Kumar Paras, who is also a minister in the Modi government in the Centre.

The highest 14 candidates are in the fray from Saharsa-Madhepura-Supaul constituency followed by Munger-Jamui-Lakhisarai-Sheikhpura (13), Katihar (08),Bhagalpur-Banka (07) and Purnea-Araria-Kishanganj (07), respectively.