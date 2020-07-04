Patna: At least 15 more people were killed after being struck by lightning in seven districts of Bihar in the last 24 hours. Of these, six fatalities were reported from Vaishali, two from Lakhisarai, three from Samastipur and one each from Gaya, Banka, Nalanda and Jamui districts. Also Read - Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Undergoes COVID-19 Test, Awaits Result

The meteorological department has issued an alert for thunderstorms in more than a dozen districts, including Patna, Bhojpur, Vaishali and Nalanda in the state. Also Read - Over 17 People Killed Due to Lightning in Bihar, Third Incident in Week Time

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to the people to be vigilant and follow the guidelines issued by the disaster management department for protection against lightning in the inclement weather. He suggested that people stay at home and be safe. Also Read - Enraged Over Domestic Violence, Woman Kills Alcoholic Husband With 'Belan' in Noida; Arrested

On Thursday, 26 persons died due to lightning striking different districts. These included six in Patna, four in east Champaran, seven in Samastipur, three in Katihar, two each in Shivhar and Madhepura and one each in Purnia and west Champaran districts.

Last Tuesday, 11 persons died as lightning fell in various districts of Bihar while on June 26, 96 persons perished as lightning struck different parts of the state.

On Friday, a total of eight people were killed in Bihar after being struck by lightning.

(With agency inputs)