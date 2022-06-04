Patna: The Archaeological Survey of India or ASI, Patna circle has found remnants of brick walls, which officials believe could be at least 2,000 years old, at the site of a pond rejuvenation work in Kumrahar area in Bihar’s capital, reported news agencies on Saturday. The ASI-Patna is rejuvenating all eleven protected water bodies in Bihar in line with the Centre’s ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’ initiative.Also Read - Meet Goldman of Bihar Who Wears Jewellery Worth Rs 1.75 Crore Weighing Almost Two Kg

Goutami Bhattacharya, the superintending archaeologist of ASI-Patna circle, said that the officials discovered the remains of the walls as digging work was being carried out on Thursday at Kumrahar – 6 km to the east of Patna Railway Station – where relics of the Mauryan empire had been found in the past.

"The ASI is rejuvenating the protected pond as part of the Centre's 'Mission Amrit Sarovar' initiative. The brick walls inside the pond are a significant find. A team of ASI experts is analysing the archeological importance of the walls," Bhattacharya told news agency PTI.

Kushan age ranged from AD 30 to circa 375

It appears that these bricks belong to the Kushan age that ruled over most of northern India, current-day Afghanistan, and parts of Central Asia from circa AD 30 to circa 375, but any conclusion can be drawn only after a detailed analysis, she said. “We have also informed our senior officials at the ASI headquarters in New Delhi about the discovery,” she added.

