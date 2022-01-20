Patna: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Thursday extended the existing coronavirus restrictions in the state till February 6. Chief minister Nitish Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “In wake of the COVID-19 situation, it has been decided to extend all the existing restrictions till 6th February, 2022.” During a review of the Covid situation in state, the state health authorities today decided to extend all the existing Covid curbs, CM Kumar informed.Also Read - Maharashtra, Karnataka, 4 Others Among 'States of Concern', Centre Rushes Teams To Review Situation

Bihar had recorded 4,063 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, totalling to 7,99,266 cases in the state, the state health department said. Eleven more people also died due to Covid, taking the death toll to 12,156. As of Wednesday, Bihar had the active Covid case tally of 30,481.