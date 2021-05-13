Patna: The Bihar government on Thursday decided to imposed the COVID-19 induced lockdown by 10 more days. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the lockdown that is currently in force across the state till May 16, has now been extended till May 25, 2021. Also Read - Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till June 1, Mandates Negative RT-PCR Report For Those Entering State

"The status of the lockdown implemented in Bihar was reviewed today along with associate ministers and officials. The positive effect of the lockdown is visible. Therefore, it has been decided to extend the lockdown in Bihar for the next 10 days i.e. from 16 to 25 May 2021," the Bihar CM tweeted.