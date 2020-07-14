New Delhi: With the number of coronavirus cases rising in Bihar, the Bihar government on Tuesday announced lockdown in the state from July 16-31. Lockdown guidelines, the government said, were being prepared. Also Read - Bihar Lockdown News: Complete Shutdown Imposed in 2 Districts, Extended in Three; Govt Calls Urgent Meeting Today

"Lockdown to be imposed in the state from 16 to 31 July to curb the spread of COVID-19. Guidelines are being prepared", Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi announced.

According to reports, during the lockdown, emergency services, trains and flights will continue. Also local fruit and vegetable shops are likely to open once each in morning and evening. However, public transport services, shopping malls, and religious places like temples, across the state, will remain closed.

The government, reportedly, took this decision during a high-level meeting, which was called today to discuss further measures to curb the spread of the infection in the state.

On Monday, the government had extended lockdown in Nawada, Buxar and Supaul and announced fresh lockdown in Sitamarhi and Lakhisarai. With this, lockdown is now imposed in 20 districts across the state.

In a related development, at least 75 leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were found COVID-19 positive at the party’s Bihar headquarters in state capital Patna. Samples of 100 leaders and staff were taken on Monday, which came positive today.

A total of 1,432 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Bihar thus far today, taking the state’s overall tally to 18,853. Of these, a total of 12,364 patients have recovered from the infection.