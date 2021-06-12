Patna: Over a month-long lockdown was lifted in Bihar on June 9 following improvement in the COVID situation and the state government has eased restrictions in some areas. However, Chief minister Nitish Kumar announced that the night curfew will remain in place from 7 PM till 5 AM and private and government office will operate with 50 per cent capacity till 4 PM. Also Read - Karnataka Unlock Begins From June 14 in Graded Manner, Night Curfew to Continue | Full List of Guidelines Here

The chief minister has been taking stock of the situation after Covid-19 lockdown was lifted. On Friday, he reviewed the COVID situation in the state again and said that the people of the state must follow COVID protocols seriously.

After reviewing the situation, the chief minister said that some restrictions have been imposed in the state, if people wear masks and follow the guidelines, it will be in their interest.

Will lockdown be imposed? Giving details about lockdown measures in the state, the chief minister said the state has been unlocked for a week now and further decisions on lockdown will be taken on the basis of feedback from people.

He said his administration will collect feedback from people everywhere and the talks are being held with the district magistrates of all the districts. However, he hinted that the lockdown has benefited a lot in the state.

During the meeting for reviewing the health departments functioning, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stressed on the need for cranking up the testing rate further.

He said with the lifting of lockdown and easing of restrictions, people were venturing out of their homes and coming into close contact with each other.

“The situation required greater vigilance in the form of aggressive testing and tracing in order to prevent a fresh outbreak of the contagion,” asserted the chief minister.

The development comes at a time when the state on Friday recorded 566 fresh Covid-19 cases while the death toll rose by 14. As per updates from health department, Bihar’s death toll due to the coronavirus disease has reached 9466 and the aggregate tally of confirmed cases has climbed to 716,296.