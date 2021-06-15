Patna: In a much-needed relief, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced relaxations to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions for the next one week. The lockdown relaxations will be effective from June 16 to June 22 as part of the Unlock process. As part of this, government and private offices have been allowed to function in full strength till 5 PM, while shops will be open till 6 PM. Also Read - Can Novavax Vaccine With 90% Efficacy Prove to be a Game Changer? All You Need to Know

Night curfew timings have also been relaxed as part of the Unlock process. will continue in Bihar from 8 PM to 5 AM. Earlier, the night curfew was put in place from 7 PM onwards, while offices were allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity till 4 PM.

"The status of corona infection has been reviewed. Relaxing restrictions for the next 1 week i.e. from 16.06.21 to 22.06.21, government and private offices will now remain open till 5 pm, shops and establishments till 6 pm. The night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 5 am," CM Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति की समीक्षा की गई। अगले 1 सप्ताह तक अर्थात दिनांक 16.06.21 से 22.06.21 तक प्रतिबंधों में ढील देते हुए अब सरकारी एवं गैर सरकारी कार्यालय 5 बजे अप0 तक, दुकाने एवं प्रतिष्ठान 6 बजे अप0 तक खुली रहेगी। रात्रि कर्फ्यू संध्या 8 बजे से प्रातः 5 बजे तक लागू रहेगा। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 15, 2021

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been taking stock of the situation after Covid-19 lockdown was lifted this month. Further decisions on lockdown will be taken on the basis of feedback from people, he has said.

Bihar’s COVID-19 situation showed more signs of improvement on Monday when the state’s recovery rate crossed 98 per cent and the number of fresh cases slumped below 400. Only 324 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, while13 fatalities caused the death toll to reach 9505.

Bihar’s active caseload, which crossed one lakh last month during peak second wave, has also come down to 4771.