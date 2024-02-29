By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check Out Phases, Constituencies, Schedule; And All You Need To Know
Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats under its belt and is able to turn the tides of the election. In 2019 elections, the NDA alliance won 39 out of 40 seats while the Mahagathbandhan (INC, RJD and RLSP) won only one seat. Check all the latest development here.
Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: It is said that Indian politics is not complete without Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as both the state are considered as pioneers of Indian politics as they produced prominent politicians. Bihar is considered one of the biggest assets to the country’s politics with 40 Lok Sabha seats. The state is fourth highest in the Lok Sabha seat by any state and is able to turn the tides of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: When Is The Election
As Bihar holds the fourth-highest number of Lok Sabha seats among all states, the polls here take longer period to conclude and it is illogical to consider the early trends. Notably, the state’s general election may take place in April and May, over several phases.
Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Number Of Phases
The Lok Sabha Elections in the state are typically divided in all the phases, as announced by the ECI (Election Commission of India). If the same trend continues, the ECI in Bihar may be split into 7 to 8 phases. However, the number phases will only be clear after the official announcement by the Election Commission. which is scheduled to take place in March.
Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lok Sabha Constituencies
Bihar has a total of 40 constituencies with the seats differentiated between reserved and unreserved candidates. In the 2019 elections, 34 seats were unreserved, while a total of six seats were reserved for SC (Scheduled Caste) candidates.
Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
The NDA, which included the BJP, JDU, and LJP, proved to be the triumphant side, bagging an impressive 39 out of 40 seats. On the other side of the spectrum, the Mahagathbandhan alliance made up of the INC, RJD, and RLSP could only secure one seat. The only glimmer of success for them was Md. Jawed of INC from Kishanganj, who stood as the lone victor for the alliance.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: List Of Constituencies and Candidates in 2019 General Elections
|No
|Constituencies
|Elected members
|Party
|1
|Valmiki Nagar
|Baidyanath Prasad Mahto
|JDU
|2
|Paschim Champaran
|Sanjay Jaiswal
|BJP
|3
|Purvi Champaran
|Radha Mohan Singh
|BJP
|4
|Sheohar
|Rama Devi
|BJP
|5
|Sitamarhi
|Sunil Kumar Pintu
|JDU
|6
|Madhubani
|Ashok Kumar Yadav
|BJP
|7
|Jhanjharpur
|Ramprit Mandal
|JDU
|8
|Supaul
|Dileshwar Kamait
|JDU
|9
|Araria
|Pradeep Kumar Singh
|BJP
|10
|Kishanganj
|Mohammad Jawed
|INC
|11
|Katihar
|Dulal Chandra Goswami
|JDU
|12
|Purnia
|Santosh Kumar
|JDU
|13
|Madhepura
|Dinesh Chandra Yadav
|JDU
|14
|Darbhanga
|Gopal Jee Thakur
|BJP
|15
|Muzaffarpur
|Ajay Nishad
|BJP
|16
|Vaishali
|Veena Devi
|LJP
|17
|Gopalganj
|Alok Kumar Suman
|JDU
|18
|Siwan
|Kavita Singh
|JDU
|19
|Maharajganj
|Janardan Singh Sigriwal
|BJP
|20
|Saran
|Rajiv Pratap Rudy
|BJP
|21
|Hajipur
|Pashupati Kumar Paras
|LJP
|22
|Ujiarpur
|Nityanand Rai
|BJP
|23
|Samastipur
|Ram Chandra Paswan
|LJP
|24
|Begusarai
|Giriraj Singh
|BJP
|25
|Khagaria
|Mehboob Ali Kaiser
|LJP
|26
|Bhagalpur
|Ajay Kumar Mandal
|JDU
|27
|Banka
|Giridhari Yadav
|JDU
|28
|Munger
|Lalan Singh
|JDU
|29
|Nalanda
|Kaushalendra Kumar
|JDU
|30
|Patna Sahib
|Ravi Shankar Prasad
|BJP
|31
|Pataliputra
|Ram Kripal Yadav
|BJP
|32
|Arrah
|R. K. Singh
|BJP
|33
|Buxar
|Ashwini Kumar Choubey
|BJP
|34
|Sasaram
|Chhedi Paswan
|BJP
|35
|Karakat
|Mahabali Singh
|JDU
|36
|Jahanabad
|Chandreshwar Prasad
|JDU
|37
|Aurangabad
|Sushil Kumar Singh
|BJP
|38
|Gaya
|Vijay Kumar Manjhi
|JDU
|39
|Nawada
|Chandan Singh
|LJP
|40
|Jamui
|Chirag Paswan
|LJP
