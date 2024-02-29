Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Bihar
  • Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check Out Phases, Constituencies, Schedule; And All You Need To Know

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check Out Phases, Constituencies, Schedule; And All You Need To Know

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats under its belt and is able to turn the tides of the election. In 2019 elections, the NDA alliance won 39 out of 40 seats while the Mahagathbandhan (INC, RJD and RLSP) won only one seat. Check all the latest development here.

Updated: February 29, 2024 11:41 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

bihar election
Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check Out Phases, Constituencies, Schedule; And All You Need To Know

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: It is said that Indian politics is not complete without Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as both the state are considered as pioneers of Indian politics as they produced prominent politicians. Bihar is considered one of the biggest assets to the country’s politics with 40 Lok Sabha seats. The state is fourth highest in the Lok Sabha seat by any state and is able to turn the tides of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Trending Now

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: When Is The Election

As Bihar holds the fourth-highest number of Lok Sabha seats among all states, the polls here take longer period to conclude and it is illogical to consider the early trends. Notably, the state’s general election may take place in April and May, over several phases.

You may like to read

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Number Of Phases

The Lok Sabha Elections in the state are typically divided in all the phases, as announced by the ECI (Election Commission of India). If the same trend continues, the ECI in Bihar may be split into 7 to 8 phases. However, the number phases will only be clear after the official announcement by the Election Commission. which is scheduled to take place in March.

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lok Sabha Constituencies

Bihar has a total of 40 constituencies with the seats differentiated between reserved and unreserved candidates. In the 2019 elections, 34 seats were unreserved, while a total of six seats were reserved for SC (Scheduled Caste) candidates.

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

The NDA, which included the BJP, JDU, and LJP, proved to be the triumphant side, bagging an impressive 39 out of 40 seats. On the other side of the spectrum, the Mahagathbandhan alliance made up of the INC, RJD, and RLSP could only secure one seat. The only glimmer of success for them was Md. Jawed of INC from Kishanganj, who stood as the lone victor for the alliance.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: List Of Constituencies and Candidates in 2019 General Elections

NoConstituenciesElected membersParty
1Valmiki NagarBaidyanath Prasad MahtoJDU
2Paschim ChamparanSanjay JaiswalBJP
3Purvi ChamparanRadha Mohan SinghBJP
4SheoharRama DeviBJP
5SitamarhiSunil Kumar PintuJDU
6MadhubaniAshok Kumar YadavBJP
7JhanjharpurRamprit MandalJDU
8SupaulDileshwar KamaitJDU
9ArariaPradeep Kumar SinghBJP
10KishanganjMohammad JawedINC
11KatiharDulal Chandra GoswamiJDU
12PurniaSantosh KumarJDU
13MadhepuraDinesh Chandra YadavJDU
14DarbhangaGopal Jee ThakurBJP
15MuzaffarpurAjay NishadBJP
16VaishaliVeena DeviLJP
17GopalganjAlok Kumar SumanJDU
18SiwanKavita SinghJDU
19MaharajganjJanardan Singh SigriwalBJP
20SaranRajiv Pratap RudyBJP
21HajipurPashupati Kumar ParasLJP
22UjiarpurNityanand RaiBJP
23SamastipurRam Chandra PaswanLJP
24BegusaraiGiriraj SinghBJP
25KhagariaMehboob Ali KaiserLJP
26BhagalpurAjay Kumar MandalJDU
27BankaGiridhari YadavJDU
28MungerLalan SinghJDU
29NalandaKaushalendra KumarJDU
30Patna SahibRavi Shankar PrasadBJP
31PataliputraRam Kripal YadavBJP
32ArrahR. K. SinghBJP
33BuxarAshwini Kumar ChoubeyBJP
34SasaramChhedi PaswanBJP
35KarakatMahabali SinghJDU
36JahanabadChandreshwar PrasadJDU
37AurangabadSushil Kumar SinghBJP
38GayaVijay Kumar ManjhiJDU
39NawadaChandan SinghLJP
40JamuiChirag PaswanLJP

 

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.