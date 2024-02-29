Home

Bihar

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check Out Phases, Constituencies, Schedule; And All You Need To Know

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats under its belt and is able to turn the tides of the election. In 2019 elections, the NDA alliance won 39 out of 40 seats while the Mahagathbandhan (INC, RJD and RLSP) won only one seat. Check all the latest development here.

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: It is said that Indian politics is not complete without Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as both the state are considered as pioneers of Indian politics as they produced prominent politicians. Bihar is considered one of the biggest assets to the country’s politics with 40 Lok Sabha seats. The state is fourth highest in the Lok Sabha seat by any state and is able to turn the tides of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: When Is The Election

As Bihar holds the fourth-highest number of Lok Sabha seats among all states, the polls here take longer period to conclude and it is illogical to consider the early trends. Notably, the state’s general election may take place in April and May, over several phases.

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Number Of Phases

The Lok Sabha Elections in the state are typically divided in all the phases, as announced by the ECI (Election Commission of India). If the same trend continues, the ECI in Bihar may be split into 7 to 8 phases. However, the number phases will only be clear after the official announcement by the Election Commission. which is scheduled to take place in March.

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lok Sabha Constituencies

Bihar has a total of 40 constituencies with the seats differentiated between reserved and unreserved candidates. In the 2019 elections, 34 seats were unreserved, while a total of six seats were reserved for SC (Scheduled Caste) candidates.

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

The NDA, which included the BJP, JDU, and LJP, proved to be the triumphant side, bagging an impressive 39 out of 40 seats. On the other side of the spectrum, the Mahagathbandhan alliance made up of the INC, RJD, and RLSP could only secure one seat. The only glimmer of success for them was Md. Jawed of INC from Kishanganj, who stood as the lone victor for the alliance.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: List Of Constituencies and Candidates in 2019 General Elections

No Constituencies Elected members Party 1 Valmiki Nagar Baidyanath Prasad Mahto JDU 2 Paschim Champaran Sanjay Jaiswal BJP 3 Purvi Champaran Radha Mohan Singh BJP 4 Sheohar Rama Devi BJP 5 Sitamarhi Sunil Kumar Pintu JDU 6 Madhubani Ashok Kumar Yadav BJP 7 Jhanjharpur Ramprit Mandal JDU 8 Supaul Dileshwar Kamait JDU 9 Araria Pradeep Kumar Singh BJP 10 Kishanganj Mohammad Jawed INC 11 Katihar Dulal Chandra Goswami JDU 12 Purnia Santosh Kumar JDU 13 Madhepura Dinesh Chandra Yadav JDU 14 Darbhanga Gopal Jee Thakur BJP 15 Muzaffarpur Ajay Nishad BJP 16 Vaishali Veena Devi LJP 17 Gopalganj Alok Kumar Suman JDU 18 Siwan Kavita Singh JDU 19 Maharajganj Janardan Singh Sigriwal BJP 20 Saran Rajiv Pratap Rudy BJP 21 Hajipur Pashupati Kumar Paras LJP 22 Ujiarpur Nityanand Rai BJP 23 Samastipur Ram Chandra Paswan LJP 24 Begusarai Giriraj Singh BJP 25 Khagaria Mehboob Ali Kaiser LJP 26 Bhagalpur Ajay Kumar Mandal JDU 27 Banka Giridhari Yadav JDU 28 Munger Lalan Singh JDU 29 Nalanda Kaushalendra Kumar JDU 30 Patna Sahib Ravi Shankar Prasad BJP 31 Pataliputra Ram Kripal Yadav BJP 32 Arrah R. K. Singh BJP 33 Buxar Ashwini Kumar Choubey BJP 34 Sasaram Chhedi Paswan BJP 35 Karakat Mahabali Singh JDU 36 Jahanabad Chandreshwar Prasad JDU 37 Aurangabad Sushil Kumar Singh BJP 38 Gaya Vijay Kumar Manjhi JDU 39 Nawada Chandan Singh LJP 40 Jamui Chirag Paswan LJP

