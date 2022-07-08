Araria, Bihar: A hair-raising incident has been reported from Bihar’s Araria district wherein a man allegedly barged into a school with a sword and threatened teachers after not getting money for his child’s school uniform, according to news agency ANI. The man, identified as Akbar, also threatened the teachers that if he doesn’t get the money within 24 hours, he will be coming back.Also Read - Viral Video: Dhobi Spits Water on Clothes For Steam Ironing, Netizens Say LOL Chhii. Watch

The incident took place in Jokihaat block under Bhagwanpur panchayat. An FIR has been registered against the man following it. The headmaster of the school, Jehangir, filed a complaint about the matter to Jokihat BDO. A video of the man with the sword has also gone viral on social media. Also Read - Viral Video: Boy Juggles Football For 1 Minute Without Letting It Fall, Internet Calls Him Mini Ronaldo

Speaking about the incident, Jokihat Station House Officer (SHO) said, “The father reached his child’s school with a sword and threatened teachers allegedly after he didn’t get money for school uniform in Araria.” The incident took place when the classes were underway in the school.

(With ANI inputs)