Munger: A happy event turned into a gloomy one for this newly-wed couple in Bihar's Munger district when the bride lost her life within six hours of solemnising the marriage. Following her death, the bride's body was taken for cremation on Monday morning from her in-laws' house with the husband performing her last rites.

The family of Ranjan Yadav alias Ranjay was happy and excited about the wedding of Nisha Kumari in Khudia village of Munger district. As per the scheduled time, the wedding procession of Suresh Yadav's son and bridegroom Ravish arrived from Mahakola village on May 8 and the marriage ceremony was solemnised. A few people had attended the marriage ceremony following requisite Covid-19 guidelines prescribed by the state government.

After the marriage was conducted with all religious rites, Nisha suddenly became ill. The two families hurriedly admitted her to a community centre in Tarapur from where the doctors referred her to Bhagalpur as she was in a critical condition. Nisha breathed her last while undergoing treatment.

(With inputs from IANS)