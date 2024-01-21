Home

Bihar Man Threatens To Blow Up Ayodhya Ram Mandir; Claimed He Is ‘Chota Shakeel’

A 21-year-old man claiming to be Dawood Ibrahim aide, Chota Shakeel, called the police in Bihar's Araria district and threatened to blow up the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22.'

RAF personnel stand guard at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: A seemingly ‘mentally unstable’ young man was arrested in Araria district of Bihar on Sunday after he called the cops and threatened to “blow up” the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ day. A senior official said the 21-year-old, identified as Intekhab Alam, called the police while claiming to be notorious gangster Chota Shakeel– a close-aide of dreaded mafia boss Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar– and threatened to blow up the Ram Temple on January 22.

Alam was arrested from his home at Balua Kaliyaganj in Palasi police station area late on Saturday after the cops traced his call, Superintendent of Police of Araria, Ashok Kumar Singh told news agency PTI.

Giving details, the senior officer said that on January 19, Alam dialled emergency services helpline ‘112’, and threatened to blow up Ram Mandir on consecration day.

“He claimed his name was Chhota Shakeel and that he was a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim,” Singh said.

“Alam said over phone that he would blow up the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22,’ the officer said, adding that the accused does not have any previous criminal record, but seems to be “mentally unstable”.

“Keeping in view of the sensitivity of the issue, a case has been registered at Palasi police station. His mobile phone has also been seized by police,” Singh said.

The police officer said “as soon as the call was received, details were shared with the cyber cell. The mobile number from which he had made the call was found to be registered in the name of his father”.

Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’

Ayodhya is geared up to host the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals will be performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will unveil the Ram Lalla idol to the world.

Ahead of the ceremony, elaborate security deployments and arrangements have also been made across the temple city.

“We are making necessary security preparations in coordination with concerned agencies. The visitors have already started arriving for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’. We are ensuring close surveillance through drone cameras and human intelligence. All security loopholes are being identified and addressed on priority,” said, Ayodhya Police chief Praveen Kumar.

The entire temple city is drenched in religious fervour with its streets filled with strains of songs such as ‘Ram Aayenge’ and ‘Awadh Mein Ram Aayen Hain’ as devotees wait eagerly for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at the Ram temple tomorrow.

(With inputs from agencies)

