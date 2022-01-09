Madhepura: Police have booked an 84-year-old man from Bihar who got 11 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, officials said. The man Brahamdev Mandal is a resident of Puraini area in Madhepura district. Between February 2021 and January 2022, he misled health workers in different places with fake identities to get vaccinated 11 times.Also Read - Online Appointment For Precautionary Covid Vaccine Dose Begins on CoWIN Portal | Here’s How to do it

“Primary Health Care (PHC) Puraini had registered a complaint against Brahamdev Mandal. The investigation is underway,” said Station House Officer, Puraini. Also Read - UK Govt's Advisers Recommend Against 4th Vaccine Dose To Population Above 80 Years

“It has been alleged in the complaint that Mandal misled health workers on different dates and places, on the basis of different identity cards, and got 11 vaccine doses, breaking the rules of vaccination. This has been done by him between February 13, 2021, and January 4, 2022,” the officer added. Also Read - Received Reports of Other Vaccines Being Administered to Kids, Get Covaxin Only: Bharat Biotech

Mandal said he never fell ill since he started taking the vaccine and his health has started to improve after repeated vaccination.

Reacting to Mandal’s claims, Dr. Amarendra Pratap Shahi, Civil Surgeon, Madhepura had said, “Whether his claims are true or false is a matter of investigation. We will check the hospital records and take action against the persons involved in the matter if his claims are found to be true.”

(With inputs from ANI)