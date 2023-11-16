Home

Bihar

Bihar Mayhem: 2 Armed Men Gun Down Ex-Army Man In Rohtas, Lynched By Villagers While Fleeing

Three armed men gunned an ex-Army man and were later lynched by a mob of villagers as they tried to flee the spot in a village of Bihar's Rohtas district.

The third attacker, who survived the mob lynching, being taken to the hospital by the police.

Bihar Crime News: Two armed assailants were viciously beaten to death by a mob in a village of Rohtas district in Bihar while the duo was fleeing after allegedly gunning down an ex-Army man in the area. According to the police, three bike-borne attackers shot dead a 55-year-old Army veteran in Kalyani villagers but were waylaid by villagers as they tried to make their escape.

The three assailants were brutally thrashed by the locals, police said, adding that two attackers died on the spot while their third accomplice also sustained grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

The deceased has been identified as Bijendra Singh (55), an ex-army man. The two men, who were lynched by a mob, were identified as Mithilesh Kumar (23) and Aditya Kumar (25). The third assailant has been identified as Ajeet Kumar.

“The incident took place near Kalyani village at around 9.45 am on Wednesday, when three bike-borne armed assailants were fleeing after allegedly gunning down a retired army man and former mukhiya contestant Bijendra Singh,” a senior police officer told the media on Wednesday evening.

“The local residents chased the three assailants and assaulted them. A villager, Ankit Kumar was shot at and injured by one of the assailants when they were caught by the villagers. Immediately after getting the information, police reached the spot,” Superintendent of Police, Vineet Kumar said.

The officer said Bijendra Singh died on the spot while his attackers– who were beaten by the mob– were rushed to the nearest hospital where Mithilesh Kumar and Aditya Kumar were declared dead by the doctors. The third assailant is undergoing treatment at the government hospital, he added.

“The reason behind the killing of an ex-army man is yet to be ascertained. A special team has been set up to solve the mystery behind the murder of Bijendra Singh and the subsequent mob lynching that claimed the lives of two persons”, said the SP.

(With PTI inputs)

