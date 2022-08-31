Patna: Kartik Kumar, a minister in the Nitish Kumar government, who is an accused in a 2014 kidnapping case, resigned on Wednesday night amid protests by the opposition members.Also Read - Nitish Kumar's Mahagathbandhan Leaders Host KCR in Bihar, National Politics on Key Agenda

Earlier in the day, Bihar Law Minister Kartik Kumar, a leader from the alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal, was moved to the sugracane department over kidnapping allegations.

His resignation has been accepted and forwarded to the Governor, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. Notably, Kartik Kumar was made the Law Minister after Nitish Kumar formed the new Bihar government by dumping the BJP.

“I have resigned. I was fed up of everyday debates on TV. BJP had too many problems with me so I had decided that once I get clean chit then only I will take any responsibility in the government. For me, the party is top priority, will work for the party and will answer those who are criticising me. Media is reporting one sided news. And this led to negative portrayal for my image. So it is my duty to clear all confusion and then only I will see what to do,” the RJD leader told CNN-News18.

Singh has an outstanding arrest warrant against him in a kidnapping case for which he was granted interim protection till September 1 by a Danapur court.

Notably, his resignation came hours after his portfolio was moved from the state’s law ministry to Sugarcane.

The Additional charge of the Sugarcane Industries Department has been given to Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Alok Kumar Mehta, as Singh is no longer a member of the Council of Ministers.

After reports of a warrant against Kartikeya Singh emerged, the Bihar BJP on August 17 had demanded the Nitish Kumar government show courage and sack the minister with immediate effect.