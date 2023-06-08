Home

Minor Boy Trapped Between Piers Of Bridge In Bihar Rescued

NDRF Assistant Commandant Jaiprakash said that the boy was stuck there on the bridge in a very critical position.

12-Year-Old Boy Gets Stuck On Bridge In Bihar's Nasirganj (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A 12-year-old boy, who was stuck between the slab and pillar of a bridge in Bihar’s Nasirganj, was rescued. The minor boy, who was missing for two days, was found stuck between the piers of the bridge on Thursday.

The minor boy, who was stuck on the bridge, was rescued after hours of operation. NDRF Assistant Commandant Jaiprakash said that the boy was stuck there on the bridge in a very critical position.

The NDRF official said food has been provided to the boy, who was trapped on the bridge. “The child is safe for now and we are giving him food from here. The rescue team will safely bring him here soon,” Jaiprakash said.

The minor boy is resident of Khiriyanw village. Local police and senior officials reached the spot soon after the information. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was called for the rescue operation.

The boy’s father Bhola Shah said his son is mentally unstable and was missing from home for two days. “We have been looking for him in the nearby villages, but could not find him. We got a call 3-4 hours ago and got to know that he is stuck,” the father told ANI.

Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.