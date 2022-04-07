New Delhi: The counting of votes for 24 local authority constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Council is underway on Thursday. The voting for the 24 seats of the Bihar Legislative Council took place on April 4 with heavy security in place.Also Read - Polling Concludes For Bihar Legislative Council Elections 2022; 98% Voter Turnout Recorded

Patna | Counting underway on 24 seats for Bihar MLC polls pic.twitter.com/QujLw9CTbd — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

The legislative council of Bihar consists of a total of 75 seats. The current strength of members in the legislative council is 51 against the total strength of 75, as all 24 seats of the local authority category are vacant since July 2021.

Among the NDA allies, BJP is contesting on 12 seats followed by JD(U) on 11 seats, and Pashupati Paras’ Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party on one seat. On the other hand, from the Opposition, RJD is contesting 23 seats while its ally CPI the remaining one seat. The Congress is going solo and is contesting 16 seats out of 24.