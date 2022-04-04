Patna: The election for 24 council seats of the Bihar Legislative Council is underway from 8 am on Monday (April 4) and will continue till 4 pm. The voting is being held at the 534 polling booths and the counting of votes will take place on April 7 (Thursday). As many as 186 candidates are in the fray for 24 seats. The Bihar MLC polls is said to be very crucial for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as it wants to regain the post of the leader of opposition in the Upper House for former CM Rabri Devi, who lost that status in November 2020 after the number of RJD MLCs was reduced to five.

The constituencies going to polls are — Patna, Nalanda, Gaya-Jahanabad-Arwal, Aurangabad, Narwada, Bhojpur-Buxar, Rohtas-Kaimur, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, West Champaran, east Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi-Sheohar, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Munger-Jamui-Lakhisarai-Sheikhpura, Begusarai-Khagaria, Saharsa-Madhepura-Supaul, NBhagalpur-Banka, Madhubani, Purnea-Araria-Kishanganj, and Katihar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting on 12 seats, while its ally Janata Dal-United (JDU) of Nitish Kumar in 11 constituencies. The RJD is contesting on 23 seats, and has given one seat to its ally CPI. The ruling alliance has given one seat to Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) of Pashupati Kumar Paras, who is also a minister in the Modi government in the Centre.

The highest 14 candidates are in the fray from Saharsa-Madhepura-Supaul constituency followed by Munger-Jamui-Lakhisarai-Sheikhpura (13), Katihar (08),Bhagalpur-Banka (07) and Purnea-Araria-Kishanganj (07), respectively.

11:30 am: 16.8% overall voter turnout recorded till 10 AM in 24 seats of Bihar MLC polls.

11:10 am: A total of 12.05% voting has been done in Buxar till 10 am. 15.92% in Begusarai and 20.18% in Muzaffarpur, 18.95% in Gaya, Jehanabad, Arwal.

10:50 am| 52 voters cast their vote till 10:00 in Sadar block of Munger: Till 10:00 PM in Munger’s Polling Station No. 1 Sadar Block Office out of 271 voters, 52 voters have exercised their franchise so far.

10:40 am: 19 percent voter turnout till 10:00 in Gaya

10:30 am: Munger MP and JDU National President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh reached Munger Sadar Block Office and exercised his franchise in the Legislative Council elections. After voting, he said that the National Democratic Alliance candidate would be victorious in all the 24 Legislative Council seats in Bihar.

10:00 am| 27.68% voter turnout in Bariarpur till 10 pm: The total number of voters so far in Bariarpur is 177 and 27.68% voting took place till 10 am.

09:00 am: In the light of Bihar Legislative Council, Local Authority Biennial Election 2022, peaceful voting is going on in 24 seats.