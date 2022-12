Bihar Municipal Corporation Election Result 2022: Check Full List of Ward-wise Winners Here

Bihar Municipal Corporation Election Result 2022: The results of the Bihar Municipal Corporation election result 2022 were announced on Tuesday, December 20 after a full-day of counting of votes for the first phase of Bihar Nikay Chunav. The Bihar civic elections are being held for 224 municipal seats in two phases. The first phase of voting was held on December 18. The counting of votes that would be polled in the second phase will take place on December 30.

Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Result: Ward-wise Winners of Nawada Municipal Council

Ward 1 – Anita Devi

Ward 2 – Alok Kumar

Ward 3 – Pratima Devi

Ward 4 – Rajesh Kumar

Ward 5 – Suraj Yadav

Ward 6 – Sushma Devi

Ward 7 – Guddu Pandey

Ward 8 – Manva Devi

Ward 9 – Ambika Prasad

Ward 10 – Sabo Devi

Ward 11 – Tomato Yadav

Ward 12 – Sunil Devi

Ward 13 – Geeta Devi

Ward 14 – Aarti Kumari

Ward 15 – Laxminiya Devi

Ward 16 – Gore Yadav

Ward 17 – Pawan Kumar Pandit

Ward 18 – Farzana Khatoon

Ward 19 – Rita Devi

Ward 20 – Rani Kumari

Ward 21 – Reena Kumari

Ward 22 – Deepa Kumari

Ward 23 – Kumkum Gupta

Ward 24 – Mauji Ram

Ward 25 – Alauddin

Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Result: Ward-wise Winners of Madhepura Municipal Council

Ward 1 – Bharti Kumari

Ward 2 – Vishni Devi

Ward 3 – Shashi Kumar

Ward 4 – Anita Bharti

Ward 5 – Miss Ruby

Ward 6 – Kalyani Devi

Ward 7 – Jaishankar

Ward 8 – Mala Devi

Ward 9 – Manish Kumar Mintu

Ward 10 – Nuzhat Parveen

Ward 11 – Israr Ahmed

Ward 12 – Pramod Prabhakar

Ward 13 – Pooja Kumari

Ward 14 – Maya Devi

Ward 15 – Supriya Rani

Ward 16 – Manju Devi

Ward 17 – Ajay Kumar

Ward 18 – Renu Devi

Ward 19 – Kanchan Devi

Ward 20 – Kumari Megha

Ward 24 – Ashok Yaduvanshi

Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Result: Ward-wise Winners of Farbisganj Municipal Council

Ward 1 – Julekha Khatoon

Ward 2 – Sanjay Rajak

Ward 3 – Baby Rai

Ward 5 – Usha Devi

Ward 6 – Bulbul Yadav

Ward 7 – Rekha Devi

Ward 8 – Pritam Gupta

Ward 9 – Sushil Sah

Ward 10 – Ganesh Gupta,

Ward 11 – Shilpa Bharti

Ward 12 – Irshad Siddiqui

Ward 13 – Najda Khatoon

Ward 15 – Raunak Praveen

Ward 16 – Kajal Gupta

Ward 17 – Manoj Singh

Ward 18 – Jalal

Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Result: Ward-wise Winners of Ballia Municipal Council of Begusarai

Ward 1 – Reena Devi

Ward 2 – Mohammad Asif

Ward 3 – Uma Devi

Ward 4 – Hari Om

Ward 5 – Vikas Kumar

Ward 6 – Abha Devi

Ward 7 – Ratan Mala Devi

Ward 8 – Hadisa Khatoon

Ward 9 – Shabnam Khatoon

Ward 10 – Sunny Kumar

Ward 11 – Avinash Kumar

Ward 12 – Saroj Saroj

Ward 13 – Anita Devi

Ward 14 – Deep Saroj

Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Result: Ward-wise winners of Barauni Municipal Council

Ward 1 – Amit Kumar

Ward 2 – Sangeeta Kumari

Ward 3 – Khushbu Kumari

Ward 4 – Amit Kumar

Ward 8 – Nasreen Bano

Ward 9 – Smita Kumari

Ward 10 – Pankaj Gupta

Ward 11 – Suraj Kumar

Ward 13 – Vipin Rai

Ward 15 – Kajal Kumari

Ward 16 – Kavita Kumari

Ward 18 – Meera Devi

Ward 21 – Poonam Devi