Bihar Municipal Election Result 2023 LIVE: Full List of Winners

In this phase, 24 newly formed and upgraded cities and seven cities whose term ends in June this year were included. These 31 municipalities are from 21 districts.

Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav LIVE: The counting for the third phase of Bihar’s Municipal elections began on Sunday. The third phase of Bihar’s Municipal elections was held for 31 cities on June 9. 18 municipal councils, 2 municipal corporations and 11 village panchayats went to the polls in total.

The third phase of voting for Bihar’s Municipal elections was held from 7 am to 5 pm on Friday. The counting began at 8 am and results will be announced the same day. The tenure of 31 municipal bodies expired in June.

Here is the full list of Winning Candidates (List Updating)

Deepak Kumar Chandravanshi won in ward number 15 of Gaya Municipal Corporation by-election, according to ABP report.

Kiran Devi becomes chief councilor of Hathua Nagar Panchayat in Gopalganj

becomes chief councilor of Mamta Devi secures the win as deputy chief councilor

secures the win as deputy chief councilor Manoranjan Singh wins from Bikramganj Nagar Panchayat

Asarganj Nagar Panchayat: Lucy Kumari won as chief councilor

Khushboo Singh won as deputy chief councilor

List of other winners (According to a Live Hindustan Report)

Ward1- Sujit Kumar

Ward 2 – Rohit Ravidas

Ward 3 – Poonam Devi

Ward 4 – Devendra Kumar

Ward 5 – Pushpa Devi

Ward 6 -Neelam Devi

Ward 7 – Pinku Kumar

Ward 8 – Naresh Prasad Sah

Ward 9 – Soni Kumari

Ward 10 – Rinku Devi

Ward 11 – Sunil Kumar Singh

Ward 12 – Babita Kumari

Winners list from Machargawan Nagar Panchayat

Ward 1 – Dilap Sah Ward 2 – Sarita Prasad Ward 3 – Renu Devi Ward 4 – Seema Devi Ward 5 – Kundan Kumar Singh Ward 6 – Geeta Devi Ward 7 – Mantu Kumar Ward 8 – Nisha Khatun Ward 9 – Dhananjay Kumar Singh Ward 10 – Dharmnath Kumar Ward 11 – Chhotu Kumar Ward 12 – Vinod Prasad Ward 13 – Hridaya Kumar Yadav Ward 14 – Muni Devi Ward 15 – Sushila Pandey Suresh Kumar won from Jankinagar Panchayat Ward-13

Michael Soren Wins as the ward councilor in Rupauli Nagar Panchayat of Purnia

According to a Live Hindustan report, Vibha Devi emerged victorious as Councilor from ward-1 in Darbhanga’s Jale municipal council

